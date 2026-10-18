Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to identify following an alleged assault on a 15-year-old girl near a pub in Gloucester.

The incident happened near The Regal pub on Thursday, 3 September, when the teenager was sitting in a nearby square.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said two women left the pub and began filming themselves on a mobile phone before one allegedly confronted the girl and demanded that she stop looking at them.

The woman is accused of throwing a hard plastic bottle at the teenager, striking her in the face.

Police said the woman then walked away before returning, grabbing the girl by her hair and punching her in the head four times.

The teenager was not seriously injured but was left shaken by the incident.

One of the two women was reportedly pushing a pram.

CCTV appeal launched

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged assault.

The woman is described as white and in her mid-twenties, with long dark brown hair featuring blonde highlights.

She was reportedly wearing a cropped black hooded top with the word “Juicy” on the back, light blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the woman or has information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through its online information form, quoting reference 53260076274.