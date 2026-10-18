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RED ALERT NATO fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object triggers alert in Lithuania

NATO fighter jets were scrambled after an unidentified flying object was detected near Lithuania’s second-largest city, prompting an airport closure and warnings for residents to take shelter.

A red alert was declared on Sunday, October 18, after the object was detected near Kaunas, with authorities temporarily closing Kaunas Airport as military forces responded to the incident.

Latvia’s military also advised people in parts of the country to seek shelter amid concerns over a possible aerial threat.

Possible drone investigated after disappearing from radar

The object was believed to be a drone that may have entered Lithuanian airspace from neighbouring Poland, according to reports cited by the Daily Mirror.

Polish armed forces said they were investigating a possible airspace violation.

Lithuanian authorities subsequently began examining suspected drone debris discovered near the northern village of Juodzionys, after the object disappeared from radar.

Officials said it was not yet clear whether the object had been shot down or had exploded by itself.

A statement said: “Lithuanian police officers are currently working at the scene, conducting initial investigation and evidence collection activities.”

It added that the circumstances, including the possible origin of the unmanned aerial vehicle and the cause of the explosion, remained under investigation.

Latvia’s military issued a yellow air warning for some areas bordering Lithuania, citing a possible threat.

Romanian fighter jets shoot down drones

The incident came amid heightened concern over unidentified aerial objects and drone activity near NATO territory.

Romanian F-16 fighter jets reportedly shot down two drones over the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea on Sunday morning.

Romania’s Defence Ministry said the drones were jet-powered and belonged to the Geran family, which includes attack drones frequently used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The ministry did not specify which country the drones belonged to.

The incidents underline the continuing security challenges facing NATO’s eastern flank as military authorities monitor potential airspace violations and threats near member states.

Investigations into the object detected near Kaunas were continuing, with its precise origin and the circumstances surrounding its disappearance from radar yet to be established.

 

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