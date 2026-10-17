An injured man was taken to hospital by air ambulance after an industrial incident near Dartford.

Emergency services were called to Green Street Green Road, Pinden, shortly before 11am on Thursday, October 15, following reports of an industrial incident.

Kent Police officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews attended the scene, where they found an injured man.

The man was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The nature of his injuries and his current condition have not been confirmed.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 10.44am on Thursday 15 October to a report of an industrial incident in Green Street Green Road, near Dartford.

“Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“A man was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.”

No further details have been released.