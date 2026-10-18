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BROOKIE STAR Former Brookside actor jailed for nine years over £13.6 million modelling fraud

A former Brookside actor has been jailed for nine years after masterminding a £13.6 million modelling fraud that targeted more than 6,000 aspiring models and their families.

Philip Foster, 51, who played Christian Wright in the Liverpool-based television soap, ran a network of fraudulent modelling agencies and photographic studios for more than eight years.

He was originally sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in February 2025 for fraud and money laundering offences but failed to attend his trial and went on the run.

Foster fled to Spain, where he remained until his arrest in Alicante in September. He was subsequently extradited to the UK and appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where a further six months was added to his sentence for absconding.

Sentencing him, Judge David Dixon said: “You were a coward, you decided to hide and didn’t come and face the music.”

Thousands of aspiring models targeted

A six-year investigation by National Trading Standards uncovered a sophisticated operation that deceived more than 6,000 victims across the country.

The fraudulent businesses operated in several cities, including Manchester, London, Leeds, Bristol, Coventry and Nottingham.

Victims were attracted through social media advertisements offering opportunities to pursue modelling careers.

After responding to the advertisements, they were told they had modelling potential and invited to attend supposedly free photographic shoots.

They were subsequently informed that they had passed a studio assessment but would need to purchase expensive photographic portfolios before they could join a modelling agency and secure paid work.

Some victims took out costly payday loans or entered credit agreements arranged by those running the scheme.

However, the photographs they received were often of poor quality and unlikely to lead to professional modelling opportunities. Most victims never secured the paid work they had been promised.

Fraud funded lavish lifestyle

The court heard Foster used proceeds from the scheme to finance an extravagant lifestyle.

Judge Dixon referred to his purchases of designer watches, a Porsche for his daughter and photographs showing him aboard luxury yachts.

The judge said the evidence demonstrated that Foster had been living a lifestyle funded by the illegal operation.

Personal tragedies raised in court

During the hearing, Foster’s barrister, Anthony Barraclough, told the court his client had experienced significant personal tragedies.

His wife had died from cancer, while his son Michael had been murdered around Christmas 2025.

Mr Barraclough acknowledged the seriousness of Foster’s decision to flee, telling the court: “He has had a great deal going on, of a terrible nature, but he is nevertheless an absconder.”

National Trading Standards condemns fraud

Lord Bichard, chairman of National Trading Standards, condemned the impact of the fraud on its victims.

He said: “Foster’s cruel exploits left thousands of victims in serious debt, causing lasting emotional distress and significant financial pressures.”

Foster’s total prison sentence now stands at nine years following the additional term imposed for absconding.

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