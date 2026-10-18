An Iraqi man previously convicted in Germany of membership of Islamic State (Isis) has reportedly been returned to prison following an alleged breach of his release conditions after staying at a hostel in Windsor.

Mohammed Yaseen was reportedly seen shopping at a Co-op store near Windsor Castle last week, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that Yaseen had been released after serving six months of a two-year prison sentence for entering the UK illegally by small boat.

He was reportedly subject to electronic monitoring and an overnight curfew.

Previous terrorism conviction in Germany

Yaseen entered the UK in December last year and gave border authorities a false name, according to reports.

During his trial at Winchester Crown Court for illegally entering the country, prosecutor Steven Molloy told the court that Yaseen had a “lengthy involvement in terrorism and Islamic extremist ideology”.

The court was also reportedly told that he “posed a danger to the whole of the UK”.

Yaseen had previously been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison in Germany for membership of Isis.

German prosecutors said he had guarded public killings, including two mass executions.

Asylum claim remains unresolved

Despite his previous conviction, Yaseen has reportedly been allowed to remain in the UK temporarily after submitting a fresh asylum application on human rights grounds.

German authorities had previously been prevented from deporting him to Iraq because of concerns that he could face mistreatment or execution if returned.

A Ministry of Justice source told The Mail on Sunday that Yaseen had been returned to prison following an alleged breach of a good-behaviour requirement.

The source said: “He is no longer in Windsor.”

The circumstances surrounding the alleged breach and the current status of Yaseen’s asylum application have not been independently confirmed.