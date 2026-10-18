Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Trump blames immigration for violent riots in France as Macron prepares emergency address

US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for widespread violence in France, urging the country to close its borders as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to address the nation following a weekend of unrest.

Trump claimed immigration had “shattered” France after demonstrations against the cost of living, public services and the government descended into violence in several cities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country.”

He added: “Close your borders and take control, before it is too late!”

The comments came as reports of looting, arson and clashes between protesters and police emerged from Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other French cities.

Historic buildings and businesses targeted

In Limoges, a historic town hall built in 1883 was reported to have been destroyed by fire during Saturday night’s unrest.

Businesses were also targeted, with reports of shops being ransacked in Paris and Lyon. In Nice, a shop owner attempting to defend his premises was reportedly knocked to the ground by a looter.

Police used tear gas, water cannon and other crowd-control measures as officers attempted to disperse groups involved in violence and vandalism.

French authorities reported large numbers of arrests, although figures published during the unrest varied as the situation developed.

The demonstrations began amid anger over rising living costs, education standards, public services and the government’s policies. While many people took part in peaceful marches, police said some groups had used the protests as an opportunity to loot and damage property.

Macron to address the nation

Macron is due to deliver an address to the nation at 7pm on Sunday, 18 October, following an emergency meeting with ministers.

The French president condemned attacks on public buildings, businesses and police officers, while defending the right to peaceful protest.

He said those responsible for destruction and attacks would face prosecution.

The unrest has intensified political tensions as Macron approaches the final months of his presidency. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is hoping to capitalise on public dissatisfaction ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Political divisions deepen

US Vice President JD Vance also criticised France’s immigration and integration policies, arguing that Western governments had failed to address questions surrounding assimilation.

French political figures have offered differing explanations for the violence, with some blaming far-left groups and others criticising the government’s handling of protests and the police response.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said investigations were under way to identify those responsible for arson, vandalism and looting.

The unrest has also raised concerns about the potential economic consequences, with economists warning that continued political instability could put further pressure on French government borrowing costs.

Authorities face the challenge of restoring order while responding to widespread public anger over living costs and the state of public services.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BOOTS ON THE GROUND Police step up patrols in Brighton ahead of Brighton v Crystal Palace derby

National News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance called after industrial incident near Dartford

UK News
Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

FERAL YOBS Police impose dispersal orders in Chatham and Rochester after youth disorder

UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Pooh Shiesty held in solitary confinement ahead of federal trial

US News

TEAMS MEETING Phone snatch attempt in London descends into chaos as Lime bike gang appear to botch getaway

US News

TRUE TEC Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas confirmed for True Detective season five

US News

HATE CRIME Teenager arrested after alleged homophobic hate crime in Chichester

Crime, National News

BULLY JAILED Midhurst man jailed for three years after strangling and assaulting woman

Court News, Crime, National News

SHORT CIRCUIT British Airways flight returns to Gatwick after power bank catches fire on board

National News
Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Person pulled from dam during search for missing 82-year-old Bradford man

Missing Persons, UK News

RED ALERT NATO fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object triggers alert in Lithuania

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATION Rough seas halt Channel crossings as migrant boats remain in port

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BARRED FROM POLICING Cheshire police officer sacked after explicit messages and pornography use while on duty

UK News

ISIS MEMBER Convicted ISIS member recalled to prison after Windsor hostel stay

Court News, UK News

DATAL BLAZE Two remanded in custody over fatal Waterford house fire that killed family of four

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BROOKIE STAR Former Brookside actor jailed for nine years over £13.6 million modelling fraud

Court News, UK News

SICKO JAILED Man jailed for sexually abusing the body of woman who died from cancer

Court News, UK News

DRUGGED UP Cocaine-impaired driver crashes into telegraph pole after falling asleep at wheel

Court News, UK News
Watch Live