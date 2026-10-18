US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for widespread violence in France, urging the country to close its borders as President Emmanuel Macron prepares to address the nation following a weekend of unrest.

Trump claimed immigration had “shattered” France after demonstrations against the cost of living, public services and the government descended into violence in several cities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country.”

He added: “Close your borders and take control, before it is too late!”

The comments came as reports of looting, arson and clashes between protesters and police emerged from Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other French cities.

Historic buildings and businesses targeted

In Limoges, a historic town hall built in 1883 was reported to have been destroyed by fire during Saturday night’s unrest.

Businesses were also targeted, with reports of shops being ransacked in Paris and Lyon. In Nice, a shop owner attempting to defend his premises was reportedly knocked to the ground by a looter.

Police used tear gas, water cannon and other crowd-control measures as officers attempted to disperse groups involved in violence and vandalism.

French authorities reported large numbers of arrests, although figures published during the unrest varied as the situation developed.

The demonstrations began amid anger over rising living costs, education standards, public services and the government’s policies. While many people took part in peaceful marches, police said some groups had used the protests as an opportunity to loot and damage property.

Macron to address the nation

Macron is due to deliver an address to the nation at 7pm on Sunday, 18 October, following an emergency meeting with ministers.

The French president condemned attacks on public buildings, businesses and police officers, while defending the right to peaceful protest.

He said those responsible for destruction and attacks would face prosecution.

The unrest has intensified political tensions as Macron approaches the final months of his presidency. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is hoping to capitalise on public dissatisfaction ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Political divisions deepen

US Vice President JD Vance also criticised France’s immigration and integration policies, arguing that Western governments had failed to address questions surrounding assimilation.

French political figures have offered differing explanations for the violence, with some blaming far-left groups and others criticising the government’s handling of protests and the police response.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said investigations were under way to identify those responsible for arson, vandalism and looting.

The unrest has also raised concerns about the potential economic consequences, with economists warning that continued political instability could put further pressure on French government borrowing costs.

Authorities face the challenge of restoring order while responding to widespread public anger over living costs and the state of public services.