Rough sea conditions in the Dover Strait prevented small-boat crossings overnight, with further disruption expected as unsettled weather continues across the Channel.

A maritime update published at 10.03am on Sunday, October 18, said conditions had prevented crossings during the previous night, with no crossings expected during Sunday.

The update also reported that vessels involved in migrant assistance operations on both sides of the Channel had remained in port, leaving their movements absent from the automatic identification system (AIS) display being monitored.

Conditions could begin to ease slightly on Tuesday, October 20, although the forecast suggested the sea might remain too rough for crossings to resume safely.

Further unsettled conditions were expected to follow, potentially continuing to disrupt attempts to cross the Channel in small boats.

Weather and sea conditions are among the factors affecting small-boat crossings between France and the UK. However, forecasts can change, and the number of crossings ultimately depends on conditions at the time of any attempted departure.