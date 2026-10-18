Emergency services have reportedly pulled a person from the water at a dam during the search for a missing 82-year-old man from Bradford.

Barry was reported missing from the Wibsey area of Bradford, prompting an ongoing search involving police and specialist search teams.

Members of the public have also been assisting with efforts to locate the pensioner.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the person recovered is Barry.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the condition of the person recovered, have not been confirmed.

The search has prompted concern among those hoping for news of the missing man, with further information awaited from the emergency services.

UKNIP will provide further updates as more details are confirmed.