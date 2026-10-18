A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with a fatal house fire in Waterford that claimed the lives of four members of the same family.

Cian Stacey, 21, of no fixed abode, and Jessica Dalton, 31, who has an address in Waterford city, appeared before Judge Andrew Gubbins at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court.

The charges relate to the deaths of Philip and Kim English and their two sons, Callum, 12, and Jayden, nine, following a fire at their home in Waterford.

The court heard evidence from Detective Sergeant Michael Burke concerning Dalton’s arrest, charge and caution, while Detective Sergeant Brian O’Callaghan gave corresponding evidence in relation to Stacey.

Neither defendant replied when the charges were put to them.

Solicitor Ciaran Murphy, representing both accused, confirmed that no application for bail would be made.

He applied for free legal aid for Dalton, telling the court she was unemployed and a lone parent. He also requested that Stacey receive any necessary medical and psychiatric attention while in custody.

Both defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday. Stacey is expected to attend by videolink.

Garda investigation launched after fatal fire

The court appearances follow a major Garda investigation into the fire at a house on Birch Avenue, in the Birchwood estate, during the early hours of Tuesday, 13 October.

Emergency services were called shortly after 5am and found the family home engulfed in flames.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched following post-mortem examinations.

Gardaí have examined the property, gathered CCTV footage and carried out searches as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Waterford mourns family of four

The deaths have prompted widespread grief across Waterford, with flowers and tributes left near the scene.

A joint funeral for Philip, Kim, Callum and Jayden is due to take place at Sacred Heart Church in Waterford on Monday afternoon, followed by burial at Kilbarry Cemetery.

The investigation remains ongoing.