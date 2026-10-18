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TIGER DEATH Yorkshire Ambulance Service investigates possible medical records breach after tiger attack death

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has launched an investigation after identifying two potential incidents involving unauthorised access to confidential information relating to a man who died following a tiger attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

William Chapman, 24, died on Saturday after entering a tiger enclosure at the wildlife park near Doncaster.

The NHS trust confirmed that two members of staff may have accessed, or attempted to access, incident or medical information relating to his death without a legitimate reason.

The potential breaches were identified through routine auditing systems designed to protect confidential patient information.

In a statement, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We take the confidentiality and security of patient information extremely seriously and have robust systems in place to protect information, and this concern has been identified as a result of our proactive audits.”

The trust confirmed that an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the two incidents and the actions of the staff members involved.

The matter has also been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the UK’s data protection regulator.

Mr Chapman’s family has been informed of the concerns and will continue to receive updates as the investigation progresses.

Inquest hears circumstances of fatal incident

The investigation follows an inquest hearing at Doncaster Coroner’s Court on Thursday, where it was confirmed that Mr Chapman died from multiple traumatic injuries following an interaction with a tiger.

The court heard that he entered Yorkshire Wildlife Park at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday before climbing two fences and entering the tiger enclosure.

Park staff subsequently secured the animal, allowing emergency services to attend. However, Mr Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest also heard that Mr Chapman had a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and previous episodes of psychosis.

He was receiving support from adult mental health services in Doncaster but was described as highly functioning and independent.

The circumstances surrounding the possible data breaches remain under investigation.

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