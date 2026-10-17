French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have faced criticism on social media after being filmed enjoying a Celine Dion concert on the eve of nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living.

The couple reportedly attended Dion’s performance at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris, on Friday, October 16, watching from a private hospitality box.

Footage shared online showed the president and his wife clapping and dancing during the show.

However, the concert outing attracted criticism after demonstrations took place across France the following day, with protesters voicing anger over living costs and the political situation.

Some social media users compared the Macrons to Marie Antoinette, the French queen executed during the French Revolution, drawing parallels between the couple’s concert appearance and public anger over economic hardship.

The comparison was a reaction on social media rather than an established finding about the president’s actions.

Concert outing sparks criticism

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the Macrons arrived at the venue and left discreetly.

The performance was part of Dion’s Paris residency, marking her return to live performances after a six-year absence.

Brigitte Macron was reportedly seen singing and dancing to songs including Pour que tu m’aimes encore and Dans un autre monde.

Belgian singer Stromae was also reportedly attending the concert, although a possible appearance alongside Dion did not take place.

The president’s attendance prompted criticism from some commentators. Europe 1 presenter Eliot Deval said he would have preferred Macron to be supporting police officers dealing with unrest rather than attending an entertainment event.

However, the concert took place on Friday, before the following day’s demonstrations. The outing does not establish that Macron was absent from official duties during the unrest.

Demonstrations turn violent in cities across France

Around 550,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, October 17, with violence and damage reported in several cities.

In Lyon, a historic tourist office was reportedly set alight, prompting the city’s mayor to describe the incident as a tragedy. Police used tear gas and other crowd-control measures as clashes broke out.

In Marseille, protesters reportedly entered the town hall and vandalised a statue of Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic.

In Paris, clashes and road blockages were reported around Gare du Nord, while tear gas was deployed near Place de la République.

Further disorder was reported in Limoges, Bordeaux, Angers, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

French authorities reported hundreds of arrests nationwide as officers responded to incidents involving vandalism, looting and attacks on police.

Macron condemns violence

Macron condemned attacks on public buildings, businesses and police officers while defending the right to peaceful protest.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also distinguished between largely peaceful demonstrations and groups involved in violence and vandalism.

It remains unclear whether the Macrons paid for their concert tickets or attended as guests, and the cost of their hospitality box has not been established.

No detailed explanation of the outing from the Élysée Palace was included in the available account.

The controversy has nevertheless fuelled debate online over the contrast between the president’s public appearance at a major concert and the economic grievances being expressed by demonstrators.