Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

OUTING Macron faces ‘Marie Antoinette’ jibes after Celine Dion concert ahead of French protests

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have faced criticism on social media after being filmed enjoying a Celine Dion concert on the eve of nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living.

The couple reportedly attended Dion’s performance at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, near Paris, on Friday, October 16, watching from a private hospitality box.

Footage shared online showed the president and his wife clapping and dancing during the show.

However, the concert outing attracted criticism after demonstrations took place across France the following day, with protesters voicing anger over living costs and the political situation.

Some social media users compared the Macrons to Marie Antoinette, the French queen executed during the French Revolution, drawing parallels between the couple’s concert appearance and public anger over economic hardship.

The comparison was a reaction on social media rather than an established finding about the president’s actions.

Concert outing sparks criticism

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the Macrons arrived at the venue and left discreetly.

The performance was part of Dion’s Paris residency, marking her return to live performances after a six-year absence.

Brigitte Macron was reportedly seen singing and dancing to songs including Pour que tu m’aimes encore and Dans un autre monde.

Belgian singer Stromae was also reportedly attending the concert, although a possible appearance alongside Dion did not take place.

The president’s attendance prompted criticism from some commentators. Europe 1 presenter Eliot Deval said he would have preferred Macron to be supporting police officers dealing with unrest rather than attending an entertainment event.

However, the concert took place on Friday, before the following day’s demonstrations. The outing does not establish that Macron was absent from official duties during the unrest.

Demonstrations turn violent in cities across France

Around 550,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, October 17, with violence and damage reported in several cities.

In Lyon, a historic tourist office was reportedly set alight, prompting the city’s mayor to describe the incident as a tragedy. Police used tear gas and other crowd-control measures as clashes broke out.

In Marseille, protesters reportedly entered the town hall and vandalised a statue of Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic.

In Paris, clashes and road blockages were reported around Gare du Nord, while tear gas was deployed near Place de la République.

Further disorder was reported in Limoges, Bordeaux, Angers, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

French authorities reported hundreds of arrests nationwide as officers responded to incidents involving vandalism, looting and attacks on police.

Macron condemns violence

Macron condemned attacks on public buildings, businesses and police officers while defending the right to peaceful protest.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also distinguished between largely peaceful demonstrations and groups involved in violence and vandalism.

It remains unclear whether the Macrons paid for their concert tickets or attended as guests, and the cost of their hospitality box has not been established.

No detailed explanation of the outing from the Élysée Palace was included in the available account.

The controversy has nevertheless fuelled debate online over the contrast between the president’s public appearance at a major concert and the economic grievances being expressed by demonstrators.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BOOTS ON THE GROUND Police step up patrols in Brighton ahead of Brighton v Crystal Palace derby

National News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance called after industrial incident near Dartford

UK News
Warning as Southeastern closes lines ALL weekend hitting Bromley trains

FERAL YOBS Police impose dispersal orders in Chatham and Rochester after youth disorder

UK News

LENGTHY SENTANCE Pooh Shiesty held in solitary confinement ahead of federal trial

US News

TEAMS MEETING Phone snatch attempt in London descends into chaos as Lime bike gang appear to botch getaway

US News

TRUE TEC Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas confirmed for True Detective season five

US News

HATE CRIME Teenager arrested after alleged homophobic hate crime in Chichester

Crime, National News

BULLY JAILED Midhurst man jailed for three years after strangling and assaulting woman

Court News, Crime, National News

SHORT CIRCUIT British Airways flight returns to Gatwick after power bank catches fire on board

National News
Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

MIGRANT CRISIS Coach firm says asylum seeker transport work ended months ago following protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SAD ENDING Person pulled from dam during search for missing 82-year-old Bradford man

Missing Persons, UK News

RED ALERT NATO fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object triggers alert in Lithuania

UK News

MIGRANT OPERATION Rough seas halt Channel crossings as migrant boats remain in port

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

BARRED FROM POLICING Cheshire police officer sacked after explicit messages and pornography use while on duty

UK News

ISIS MEMBER Convicted ISIS member recalled to prison after Windsor hostel stay

Court News, UK News

DATAL BLAZE Two remanded in custody over fatal Waterford house fire that killed family of four

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

BROOKIE STAR Former Brookside actor jailed for nine years over £13.6 million modelling fraud

Court News, UK News

SICKO JAILED Man jailed for sexually abusing the body of woman who died from cancer

Court News, UK News

DRUGGED UP Cocaine-impaired driver crashes into telegraph pole after falling asleep at wheel

Court News, UK News
Watch Live