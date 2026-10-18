Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy from Ramsgate.

Bobby Hams was last seen in the Foads Lane area of the town at around 5.05pm on Sunday, 18 October 2026.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

Bobby is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall and of medium build, with straight brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black, long-sleeved hooded Nike top, dark-coloured jean-joggers, white trainers and a black-and-white cap.

Police are asking anyone with information about Bobby’s whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with critical information should call 999, quoting reference 18-1067.

For other information, contact police via the live chat service on their website or call 101.