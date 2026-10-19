Claims circulating online that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, was rescued from the sea by the RNLI are false.

The reports alleged that Yaxley-Lennon had fallen from a boat off the south coast of England and was taken to hospital for medical checks following a rescue.

However, the incident has been described as a training exercise off the south coast, rather than a real emergency involving Yaxley-Lennon.

There is no confirmed evidence that he fell into the sea, required rescuing or was taken to hospital following the exercise.

The claims appear to have originated from others circulating information about the incident online.

The incident highlights how training exercises can be misrepresented on social media, with unverified claims quickly spreading before the circumstances have been established.