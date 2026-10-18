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DIRTY COP Former Police Scotland sergeant jailed for 12 years for raping two women

A former Police Scotland sergeant has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of raping two women and committing a series of physical and sexual offences over a 17-year period.

Campbell Petrie, 50, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, 16 October 2026, after being convicted last month of eight charges involving physical and sexual abuse.

The offences took place in Glasgow between 2006 and 2023 and included two counts of rape, indecent assault, assault with intent to rape, and assault to injury and danger of life.

Petrie denied the allegations but was found guilty following court proceedings.

In addition to his prison sentence, he will be subject to three years of supervision in the community following his release.

Judge highlights lasting impact on victims

Sentencing Petrie, Judge Alistair Watson highlighted the lasting psychological harm suffered by both women and the seriousness of the sustained offending.

The court heard that Petrie had previously been arrested in 2009 after one of the women, whom he had met through his work, reported threatening behaviour.

He was detained for five hours, but no further action was taken because of insufficient evidence.

Petrie continued serving as a police officer until a rape allegation was made in October 2023.

Specialist sexual crime officers investigated the allegation, and Petrie was arrested in December that year.

He subsequently retired from Police Scotland in December 2025.

Police Scotland responds to sentencing

Police Scotland confirmed that the offences were committed while Petrie was off duty.

Following sentencing, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs praised the women for coming forward and acknowledged the courage involved in reporting the offences.

Petrie’s conviction and sentence follow an investigation into allegations spanning several years.

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