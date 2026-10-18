An 80-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have died after a light aircraft crashed near the Scottish village of Drymen.

Emergency services were called to an area north-east of Drymen, Stirlingshire, at around 4.45pm on Friday, 16 October, following reports that an aircraft had come down.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed.

The aircraft is understood to have taken off from Glasgow Airport before the crash.

Police Scotland confirmed officers attended alongside other emergency services and that an investigation had been launched to establish the full circumstances.

A force spokesperson said: “Around 4.45pm on Friday, 16 October, 2026, officers received a report of a light aircraft crash north east of Drymen.

“Emergency services attended and a 16-year-old male youth and an 80-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their next of kin are aware.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Flying restrictions introduced

Temporary flying restrictions have been imposed over the crash site to allow investigators to examine the scene.

The restrictions also apply to drones, with police warning that operating an aircraft or drone within the restricted airspace without permission is a criminal offence.

Members of the public have been urged to check the restrictions before attempting to fly in the area.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified as enquiries into the cause of the crash continue.