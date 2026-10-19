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STORMY WEEK Met Office issues yellow wind warning as unsettled weather set to hit UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across southern parts of the UK as unsettled conditions are forecast to bring heavy rain and potentially damaging gusts later this week.

The warning covers Thursday night and Friday, 22 and 23 October, with gusts of 50-60mph possible and speeds potentially reaching 70mph in exposed coastal areas.

Forecasters say an area of low pressure is expected to develop and move across the UK, bringing a spell of wet and windy autumn weather.

However, the precise position and strength of the system remain uncertain, meaning the areas that experience the strongest winds could change.

Rain to spread across the UK

Showers across south-west England and southern Wales are expected to clear westwards on Monday, while further showers move north across northern England and into southern Scotland.

Elsewhere, many areas will see sunny spells and largely dry conditions.

Rain is forecast to move northwards across much of the UK overnight into Tuesday. Northern Ireland and south-west England are expected to have a brighter and drier day before another weather front moves in from the west during the evening.

Further rain, potentially heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards across the country through Wednesday.

Strong winds possible on Thursday and Friday

Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree said attention was turning to the development of a potentially deep area of low pressure.

He said: “An area of the forecast we’re particularly focusing on is the development of a potentially deep area of low pressure that could cross the UK overnight on Thursday and through Friday.

“It has the potential to bring some strong winds, though the location of the strongest winds will be determined by the low position. At this stage, people should keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for some unsettled weather at the end of the week.”

Friday is expected to be widely wet and windy, although the low pressure system should move into the North Sea later in the afternoon.

Colder conditions before further rain

Colder air is expected to spread across the UK on Friday night and into Saturday before another Atlantic weather front brings milder air and further rain.

The Met Office is advising people to monitor the latest forecasts as the system develops and the details of the wind warning become clearer.

Updates are available through the Met Office website, mobile app and social media channels.

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