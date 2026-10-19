Glue-Down or Click LVT: Which Is Better for Uneven Floors?

Uneven subfloors are common in UK homes. Older properties often have floorboards that have shifted over the decades, while newer homes can have patched concrete, old tile adhesive left behind or a step where an extension meets the original house. Few floors are perfectly flat, and luxury vinyl tiles are more sensitive to this than many people expect.

Your choice between glue-down and click LVT affects how much preparation your floor needs, how long the fitting takes and how the finished result looks years later. Each option handles imperfections differently, so it pays to know the strengths and limits of both before you buy. Here is a clear comparison to help you decide.

How Uneven Floors Affect Glue-Down and Click LVT

Not all unevenness is the same. Minor imperfections include small dips, ridges and trowel marks, while more serious problems include noticeable slopes, wide cracks, damp patches and loose or creaking floorboards. Glue-down planks are thin and flexible, so they follow the exact shape of the surface beneath them and any bumps can show through. Click planks float over an underlay instead, which means they can bridge small hollows but may bounce or pull apart at the joints where dips are deeper.

Checking your floor before choosing a product will save money and disappointment later. Try these simple tests:

Use a long straight edge: lay a 2m spirit level or straight timber across the floor in several directions and look for gaps underneath.

Measure any gaps: most LVT manufacturers allow no more than 2 to 3mm of variation over 2m, though this varies by product.

Walk the room: listen for creaks and feel for movement in floorboards.

Look for signs of damp: staining, a musty smell or lifting old flooring all need attention first.

For an honest view of your subfloor’s condition, speak to a specialist such as Urmston Carpets before deciding which fitting type to buy.

Click LVT Is More Forgiving of Minor Imperfections

Rigid core click LVT, made with an SPC (stone plastic composite) or WPC (wood plastic composite) core, is stiffer than traditional vinyl. That stiffness lets it span small dips without every flaw appearing on the surface. For a room with light unevenness, click LVT can often go down with less preparation, which saves time and reduces the upfront cost.

There are limits, though. If the floor is too uneven, the locking joints come under strain every time someone walks across them, which can lead to gaps, raised edges or a hollow, clicking sound. For the best result with click LVT:

Check the manufacturer’s flatness tolerance and stick to it. Fill deeper hollows with a patching compound, even if the rest of the floor is fine. Use the underlay recommended for the product, as the wrong one can void the warranty. Leave the correct expansion gap around the edges of the room.

Glue-Down LVT Gives a Better Finish Once the Floor Is Levelled

Glue-down LVT needs a smooth, flat base, and there is no way around this. The good news is that proper preparation delivers a floor that feels solid, sounds quieter and won’t shift, separate or develop gaps at the joints. Because every plank is bonded to the subfloor, it also stays stable in rooms with big temperature changes, such as conservatories and open-plan kitchens with large windows.

Levelling usually involves one or more of the following steps, depending on your floor:

Concrete floors: cracks are repaired, then a latex smoothing compound is poured to create a flat surface.

Floorboards: loose boards are secured, and a plywood overlay is screwed down to give a stable base.

Old adhesive or tiles: these are removed or ground back, so the new layer bonds properly.

If you’ve been searching for LVT glue-down flooring near me, ask each fitter whether levelling is included in their quote, as prices can vary a lot depending on how much preparation is involved.

Comparing Cost, Preparation and Long-Term Performance

Both options have clear strengths, and the right one depends on your priorities. Click LVT tends to cost less upfront on floors that are nearly flat, while glue-down costs more at the start because of preparation but often performs better over time.

Here is how they compare:

Preparation: click needs less work on minor imperfections; glue-down needs a fully levelled subfloor.

Fitting time: click is usually quicker to lay; glue-down takes longer because of levelling and adhesive curing.

Stability: glue-down stays firmly in place; click can move slightly over uneven areas.

Underfloor heating: glue-down transfers heat more efficiently as there is no underlay in the way.

Design options: glue-down suits herringbone, chevron and borders more easily.

Repairs: a single glue-down plank can be lifted and replaced, whereas click boards often require lifting a section.

Which Option Suits Your Home?

Your property type gives a good starting point. Click LVT can work well in bedrooms and living rooms with sound concrete floors and only slight dips, particularly if you want a quicker installation. Glue-down is usually the better long-term choice for kitchens, bathrooms, hallways and open-plan spaces, where heavy footfall, spills and temperature changes put more demand on the floor. It is also the stronger option for rooms with underfloor heating.

Older homes with floorboards need extra thought, as boards move with the seasons. A plywood overlay followed by glue-down LVT gives the most dependable finish in these rooms. Anyone comparing quotes after looking up LVT glue-down flooring near me should ask for a written subfloor assessment, so you can see exactly what preparation is proposed and why. A good fitter will explain the options clearly and recommend click LVT if it genuinely suits your floor better.

Book a Subfloor Survey Before You Choose Your LVT

Both types of LVT can give you a beautiful, practical floor, but they handle uneven surfaces in different ways. Click LVT copes with small imperfections and needs less preparation, while glue-down delivers the most stable, quiet and long-lasting result once the subfloor has been properly levelled.

The most reliable way to decide is to find out exactly what you’re working with. Order a few samples, look at them in your rooms at different times of day and then arrange a subfloor survey and measure. You’ll get a clear picture of the preparation needed, an accurate quote and the confidence that your new floor will stay flat and look good for years to come.