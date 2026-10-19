A 27-year-old man has been arrested after the tyres on five operational police vehicles were damaged overnight.

The damage has had a significant impact on the force’s ability to respond to incidents and serve local communities.

Police confirmed the arrest following enquiries into the incident. The man is currently assisting officers with their investigation.

In a statement, the force said: “You may have seen overnight that tyres on five of our operational police vehicles were damaged. This has had a significant impact on our ability to respond to incidents and serve our communities.

“Following police enquiries, we can confirm that a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.”

The force thanked members of the public for their support and understanding while enquiries continue.