Television presenter Davina McCall has revealed she has cardiovascular disease, urging women to take their heart health seriously following a series of personal health challenges.

The 58-year-old made the disclosure during an episode of her podcast, Begin Again, in which she discussed the link between menopause and cardiovascular disease.

Her announcement comes nearly two years after she underwent surgery to remove a rare benign brain tumour and less than a year after revealing a breast cancer diagnosis.

McCall has also spoken openly about experiencing significant memory loss following her brain surgery in late 2024.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “I wanted to let you know, I also have cardiovascular disease, and this is a very important conversation to have.”

She added: “Anyone can get sick, and when I had my cancer experience, you just suddenly feel vulnerable in a way you weren’t before… Once you’ve been ill, you think ‘Oh, I thought I was invincible.’”

Presenter discusses high cholesterol

During the episode, McCall spoke with Louise McGill, who suffered a heart attack aged 45 despite having undergone a routine health check just 10 weeks earlier.

McGill had slightly raised cholesterol but was considered to be at low risk. She had also completed a 5km run just a month before her heart attack.

McCall said she recognised similarities between McGill’s experience and her own history of high cholesterol.

“That’s exactly what happened to me,” she said.

“I had high cholesterol, and I’d had it for quite a long time, and it was deemed that because I had high good cholesterol, that offset the bad.”

The presenter had previously disclosed in 2021 that she had been warned she was at risk of heart disease, despite maintaining a slim physique and healthy lifestyle.

Heart attack survivor describes ordeal

McGill told listeners that her heart attack began when she woke shortly after midnight with pain she initially dismissed as indigestion.

The discomfort quickly developed into a feeling of tightness and heaviness in her chest.

Doctors subsequently discovered that her main artery was between 95% and 98% blocked.

Although she survived, McGill said the experience left her struggling with anxiety for several months.

She said: “I would go to sleep sitting up because in my head, if I lie down, I might not wake up again… I could say I cried solidly for about three months.”

During the podcast, McCall also read McGill a letter from her husband, Bryan, reflecting on how close he had come to losing his wife.

Warning over women’s heart health

McCall used the conversation to highlight the importance of recognising cardiovascular disease in women, particularly during and after the menopause.

She said: “Heart attacks and cardiovascular disease is rife, especially in women post-menopause, and we don’t know that… If there’s one takeaway today, it’s not to brush things off. Get your blood pressure and cholesterol checked, and if something feels wrong, listen to your body.”

Cardiologist and British Heart Foundation-funded researcher Dr Rouchelle Sriranjan Rothwell also appeared on the podcast to discuss why women’s heart health has historically received less attention.

She said: “Historically, cardiovascular disease and heart attacks have been thought of as a man’s disease, but we have to change that narrative. Cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease is the biggest killer of women worldwide.”

McCall’s latest disclosure comes after a difficult period involving a brain tumour diagnosis, surgery, memory problems and breast cancer.

Through her podcast, she is now encouraging women to pay attention to their cardiovascular health and seek medical advice if they have concerns.