A man suffered a broken ankle after falling near the river at King George V Park in Melksham, prompting an emergency response that included the Great Western Air Ambulance.

Members of the public helped the injured man following the incident, with the park later thanking those who stopped to assist him.

A post shared by King George V Park raised concerns about the safety of a step near the river, describing it as unsafe and calling for the issue to be addressed.

The post praised those who helped the man and highlighted concerns about the potential risk to other visitors using the area.

It also thanked those who had been pushing for the safety issue to be resolved.

It is not yet clear exactly when the incident happened or whether the man was taken to hospital following treatment at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the fall and the man’s condition following the incident have not been confirmed.