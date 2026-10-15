Watch Live
  • Home
  • National News

RENEW TIME Drivers over 70 reminded to renew licence every three years and meet eyesight rules

Drivers over 70 reminded to renew licence every three years and meet eyesight rules

Drivers aged 70 and over are being reminded that they must renew their driving licence every three years and continue to meet the legal eyesight standards for driving.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the reminder on Wednesday, October 14, urging older motorists to keep on top of both licence renewals and regular eye checks.

Once a driver reaches the age of 70, their licence must be renewed every three years if they wish to continue driving.

The fire service said: “Once you reach 70, you need to renew your driving licence every three years and make sure you continue to meet the eyesight requirements for driving.”

It added that eyesight can change gradually and may not always be immediately noticeable.

“Regular eye tests can help make sure your vision is fit for driving,” the service said.

The reminder does not represent a new Highway Code rule, but reinforces existing legal requirements for older drivers.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Lotto player wins £1m as £3.4m jackpot rolls over to Saturday

LOTTO WIN Lotto player wins £1m as £3.4m jackpot rolls over to Saturday

UK News
Big Brother fans call for eviction to be cancelled as Yasmin, Twinks and Rob face public vote

PUBLIC VOTE Big Brother fans call for eviction to be cancelled as Yasmin, Twinks and Rob face public vote

UK News
Zelensky says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump after Starlink restrictions disrupt Ukraine’s military

Zelensky says he feels ‘betrayed’ by Trump after Starlink restrictions disrupt Ukraine’s military

UK News
Cash delivery at migrant hotel sparks speculation, but reason remains unconfirmed

CASH COW Cash delivery at migrant hotel sparks speculation, but reason remains unconfirmed

UK News
Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

FIRE CONCERNS Torbay Hospital issued fire safety enforcement notice over evacuation concerns

UK News
Police release CCTV image after woman sexually assaulted at Stockwell Tube station

CCTV PROBE Police release CCTV image after woman sexually assaulted at Stockwell Tube station

Crime, UK News
Pedestrian seriously injured after motorcycle pursued by police crashes in Bradford

IOPC PROBE Pedestrian seriously injured after motorcycle pursued by police crashes in Bradford

Missing Persons, UK News
James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite as The Choir films in East Sussex

REUNITED James Corden and Ruth Jones reunite as The Choir films in East Sussex

National News
Man robbed and assaulted in Croydon market as traders call for more police patrols

STREET ROBBERY Man robbed and assaulted in Croydon market as traders call for more police patrols

Crime, UK News
Hove woman found guilty of stalking and harassment after four-day trial

FOUND GUILTY Hove woman found guilty of stalking and harassment after four-day trial

Court News, National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Attempted murder charge for man after woman attacked in Devizes

ATTEMPT MURDER Attempted murder charge for man after woman attacked in Devizes

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man in his 20s dies after two-car crash near Bulford

FATAL CRASH Man in his 20s dies after two-car crash near Bulford

UK News
Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

SEA CHANGE Rhyl RNLI to lose all-weather lifeboat in 2028 after 175 years of servic

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
PCC urges greater use of technology to tackle organised crime in rural communities

TECH BOOST PCC urges greater use of technology to tackle organised crime in rural communities

UK News
Two Southampton primary schools placed in lockdown during police incident

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN Two Southampton primary schools placed in lockdown during police incident

UK News
Serving Police Scotland officer convicted of rape and other sexual offences

DIRTY COP Serving Police Scotland officer convicted of rape and other sexual offences

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Migrant woman, 36, drowned after being trampled on overcrowded Channel boat as investigation exposes rescue failures

LESSONS LEARNED Migrant woman, 36, drowned after being trampled on overcrowded Channel boat as investigation exposes rescue failures

UK News
Man charged with attempted robbery after 86-year-old threatened with knife in Swanley

OAP ATTACK Man charged with attempted robbery after 86-year-old threatened with knife in Swanley

Court News, Crime, UK News
Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

PERV ARREST Man arrested after teenage girl reportedly filmed in Dartford

Crime, UK News
Watch Live