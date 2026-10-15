Drivers over 70 reminded to renew licence every three years and meet eyesight rules

Drivers aged 70 and over are being reminded that they must renew their driving licence every three years and continue to meet the legal eyesight standards for driving.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the reminder on Wednesday, October 14, urging older motorists to keep on top of both licence renewals and regular eye checks.

Once a driver reaches the age of 70, their licence must be renewed every three years if they wish to continue driving.

The fire service said: “Once you reach 70, you need to renew your driving licence every three years and make sure you continue to meet the eyesight requirements for driving.”

It added that eyesight can change gradually and may not always be immediately noticeable.

“Regular eye tests can help make sure your vision is fit for driving,” the service said.

The reminder does not represent a new Highway Code rule, but reinforces existing legal requirements for older drivers.