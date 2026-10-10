Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RAPE ATTEMPT Asylum seeker jailed for attempted rape of woman in Hereford

Asylum seeker jailed for attempted rape of woman in Hereford

An asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by small boat has been jailed after carrying out a sustained attempted rape on a woman in Hereford.

Mehmet Bulut, 31, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted rape.

Judge Simon Drew KC classified Bulut as a dangerous offender and imposed a six-year prison sentence, with a further three years on extended licence.

Attack captured on CCTV

The court heard Bulut followed the woman near a subway before attacking her at around 4am on August 2.

CCTV captured the assault, during which prosecutors said Bulut removed some of the woman’s clothing while attempting to rape her.

He then walked away before returning and continuing the attack.

As the woman told him to leave her alone, Bulut replied: “Just sex, just sex.”

Judge Drew described the footage as shocking and said the attack on the woman had been terrifying.

Arrested later the same day

Prosecutor Simon Phillips told the court that Bulut had arrived in the UK on Boxing Day 2022.

His asylum application was later withdrawn because of non-compliance, and he became an absconder, the court heard.

Police arrested him later on the day of the attack after receiving information that he was working at Grillology, a restaurant.

Bulut, who was described in court as Turkish-Kurdish and of no fixed address, told officers he had been extremely drunk.

When shown CCTV of the incident, he said he was shocked by what he saw and repeatedly claimed he did not know whether he had tried to rape the woman.

The court heard he had been drinking Jack Daniel’s before the attack.

His defence barrister, Dean Easthope, said relying on drunkenness made the position worse rather than providing an excuse.

Deportation expected

Bulut was sentenced on October 8.

Judge Drew said he understood that Bulut was expected to face deportation because of his immigration status.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police cordons in place after incident in Tottenham

CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordons in place after incident in Tottenham

UK News
Early-release prisoner back in jail after 11 offences in five days

BACK IN JAIL Early-release prisoner back in jail after 11 offences in five days

US News
UK airports begin rollout of passport-free eGates using facial recognition

FACETIME UK airports begin rollout of passport-free eGates using facial recognition

National News
Boy, 11, injured in reported dog attack as man arrested in Manchester

DOG ATTACK Boy, 11, injured in reported dog attack as man arrested in Manchester

Crime, UK News
Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

MIGRANT CRISIS Migrants found using secret tunnels beneath Lithuania-Belarus border

UK News
Woman missing after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Mediterranean

WOMAN OVERBOARD Woman missing after going overboard from Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Mediterranean

Missing Persons, UK News
Tamil protesters march through central London over removal of Thileepan memorial statue in Sri Lanka

REINSTATEMENT DEMAND Tamil protesters march through central London over removal of Thileepan memorial statue in Sri Lanka

UK News
Armed police seen on Oakworth Road after reported incident in Keighley

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed police seen on Oakworth Road after reported incident in Keighley

UK News
Two teenagers critically injured in linked Dagenham stabbings

DOUBLE STABBING Two teenagers critically injured in linked Dagenham stabbings

UK News
Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man charged with attempted murder after Borough Green stabbing

Court News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Carnival cruise itineraries changed as Hurricane Isaias disrupts Gulf Coast sailings

GULF HURRICANE Carnival cruise itineraries changed as Hurricane Isaias disrupts Gulf Coast sailings

Weather, World News
Man jailed after throwing girlfriend from fourth-floor tower block window

PUSHED Man jailed after throwing girlfriend from fourth-floor tower block window

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

SERIOUS INJURIES Man seriously injured after entering tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
YouTuber Jack Doherty reportedly banned from social media for six months after sponsorship deal

BANNED YouTuber Jack Doherty reportedly banned from social media for six months after sponsorship deal

US News
Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Stoke-on-Trent

MURDER ARREST Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager dies in Stoke-on-Trent

Crime, UK News
Early release prisoner commits 11 offences in five days after leaving HMP Wandsworth

BACK BEHIND BARS Early release prisoner commits 11 offences in five days after leaving HMP Wandsworth

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Wildlife rescue volunteer assaulted while helping sick cygnet in south-east London

ATTACKED Wildlife rescue volunteer assaulted while helping sick cygnet in south-east London

UK News
Sussex Police warn of scam calls impersonating Cyber Crime Unit

SCAM ALERT Sussex Police warn of scam calls impersonating Cyber Crime Unit

National News
Teenager dies after BMW leaves road in Gerrards Cross

TEEN KILLED Teenager dies after BMW leaves road in Gerrards Cross

UK News
Watch Live