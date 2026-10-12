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PERVERTING THE COURSE Bradford pair jailed after framing innocent motorist for speeding offences

Bradford pair jailed after framing innocent motorist for speeding offences

A Bradford man and woman have been jailed after falsely naming an innocent driver for speeding offences in an attempt to avoid responsibility.

Asad Ashraf, 48, and Jayna Mistry, 50, each admitted two counts of perverting the course of public justice.

The case came to light after the innocent motorist received a court letter demanding £706 in fines and costs and discovered five penalty points had also been added to his driving record.

Police said speeding notices relating to a white Audi Q7, which had been caught speeding on Cottingley Cliffe Road and Toller Lane in Bradford during 2023, were returned with the victim falsely identified as the driver.

Investigators later established that the victim had previously shown his driving licence as identification at a Bradford mobile phone shop linked to Ashraf.

Ashraf was jailed for three years and four months, while Mistry was sentenced to three years and six months.

 

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