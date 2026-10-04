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BAT ATTACK Brothers jailed after planned baseball bat attack in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Brothers jailed after planned baseball bat attack in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Two brothers have been jailed after carrying out a planned attack in Kirkby-in-Ashfield which left a man with multiple fractures and a woman injured.

Mitchell Burton, 32, and his younger brother Keenan Burton, 21, were sentenced after admitting offences linked to the assault at Holiday Hills Park on April 14.

The court heard Mitchell Burton attacked his former partner with a baseball bat before repeatedly striking her new partner.

The woman was hit in the face and legs and was briefly knocked unconscious.

Her partner suffered two broken wrists as he tried to protect his head and face, as well as a fractured knee and a cut to his head.

The woman suffered a black eye, swelling, bruising and an injury to her leg.

Baseball bat recovered by police

Mitchell Burton also smashed the windows and windscreen of the male victim’s Vauxhall Vectra.

Keenan Burton did not use the weapon himself, but the court heard he knew his brother was armed and was aware of what was going to happen.

Police said the attack was a revenge assault connected to an earlier incident.

Both men initially denied the offences and denied taking weapons to the scene or planning the attack.

However, investigators uncovered phone evidence showing the brothers had been on a call for around 19 minutes while travelling to the location.

Officers later recovered a baseball bat from shrubbery in the garden of their home.

Evidence from Mitchell Burton’s phone also showed he had photographed the bat around two-and-a-half hours before the assault and sent the image to his brother alongside messages referring to using it against the victims.

Brothers jailed

The evidence led both men to plead guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent against the male victim.

Mitchell Burton, of Betts Avenue, Hucknall, also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

He was jailed for four years and eight months.

Keenan Burton, also of Betts Avenue, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Both men were also handed seven-year restraining orders.

Police Staff Investigator Safha Iqbal said the investigation had established that the attack was planned and that violence of this nature would not be tolerated.

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