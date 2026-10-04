CCTV released in urgent search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen at Glasgow bus station

Police have released CCTV as concern grows for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Reece Guntley disappeared from Lanarkshire and was last confirmed to have been seen at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow at around 1am on Friday, October 2.

Police Scotland believes Reece may have boarded the number 900 bus towards Edinburgh.

He was seen at the bus station in the company of four young females, who officers are now urging to come forward as the search continues.

Growing concern for missing Reece

Reece is described as around 5ft 3in tall, with light brown hair.

He was wearing his school uniform when last seen, including a white collared shirt and navy blue jumper.

Police said two of the girls seen with Reece are white, with long, dark-coloured hair parted in the middle and were wearing light-coloured clothing. Another girl was described as having light-coloured hair in a similar style.

Officers are continuing to examine CCTV in an attempt to establish where Reece went after leaving the bus station.

Sergeant Matthew Stanway said: “Our concern for Reece is growing; he is only 12 years old, and we just want to know he is safe and well.

“I would ask the young females he was seen with to contact us with any information about Reece; any small detail could help us find him.”

Anyone who has seen Reece or has information about his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1915 of October 1, 2026.