TRAVEL TURMOIL South London Train Chaos Sparks Rush Hour Havoc

A fault on the line between Surrey Quays and New Cross has thrown services into...

Published: 5:18 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 5:18 pm February 21, 2026

A fault on the line between Surrey Quays and New Cross has thrown services into turmoil. The disruption began at 2.33pm on Saturday, February 21, crippling trains between Dalston Junction and New Cross.

Train Services Scrapped or Rerouted

National Rail warns of widespread cancellations and altered routes. The chaos is expected to grind on until around 6pm, ruining plans for countless commuters.

Bus Travel: Your Free Lifeline

Stuck? Jump on any London bus for free with your train ticket. It’s the easiest way to dodge the rail nightmare and keep moving.

Don’t Get Stung – Stay Informed and Claim Cash Back

  • Check live updates on the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner before you travel.
  • Delayed? You could be due compensation – don’t miss out.
  • Keep your tickets and note journey details; you’ll need these to claim.

