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KIDNAP ATTEMPT Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a missing 13-year-old boy was found following a four-day search in Bournemouth.

The teenager had last been seen leaving a property in Windham Road at around 8.40am on Wednesday, September 30.

Dorset Police launched enquiries and searches to locate him.

The force has now confirmed the boy has been found.

Man remains in police custody

A 19-year-old man from Christchurch was subsequently arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

He remains in police custody while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

For Google News, the strongest headline is: “Man arrested on suspicion of child abduction after missing 13-year-old boy found in Bournemouth.”

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