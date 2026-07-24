Man Rushed to Major Trauma Centre After Finchley Stabbing

A man has been rushed to a major trauma centre after a stabbing in north London prompted a large emergency response, including London’s Air Ambulance. Emergency services were called to Ballards Lane, Finchley, at 7.11pm on Wednesday 23 July, following reports of a stabbing. The London Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer, and London’s Air Ambulance to the scene.

Victim treated at the scene

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before taking him by road to a major trauma centre as a priority. The London Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at 7.11pm yesterday (23 July) to reports of a stabbing in Ballards Lane, Finchley.

“We sent an ambulance crew, two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre by road as a priority.”

Police enquiries continue

Police have not yet released details about the circumstances surrounding the incident, the condition of the victim, or whether any arrests have been made. Enquiries into the stabbing are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police.