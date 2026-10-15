Man suffers serious head and facial injuries in Tunbridge Wells nightclub assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head and facial injuries during an assault outside a nightclub in Tunbridge Wells.

The incident happened outside Aura nightclub in the High Street at around 3.22am on Saturday, October 10.

Kent Police said two men became involved in an altercation before one of them allegedly used street furniture, including a metal pole, to inflict serious injuries.

Officers attended and a man was arrested at the scene.

He has since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police described the suspect as white, of slim build, and wearing blue jeans and a grey jumper.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant footage or information, to come forward.