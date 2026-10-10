Murder investigation launched after father-of-three found dead in Slough

A murder investigation has been launched after a 48-year-old man was found dead in Slough.

Marcin Jankowski, a father of three, was discovered at The Foyer on Stoke Road after police were called to the address on September 24.

A post-mortem examination found that he died from blunt force trauma.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men from Slough, aged 45 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of murder the following day.

Both have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit is leading enquiries into Mr Jankowski’s death.

Police appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May said:

“Our thoughts remain with Marcin’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened, and I am again appealing to anybody who may have information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“No matter how insignificant you believe the information may be, it could be important to our investigation.”

Mr Jankowski’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260498226.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.