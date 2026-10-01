Murder investigation launched after man found dead in woodland near Ludgershall

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s was found dead in woodland near Ludgershall, with post-mortem findings leading police to treat his death as suspicious.

Wiltshire Police were initially alerted to a concern for welfare at 3.41pm on Thursday, 24 September.

Around two hours later, officers discovered the man’s body in woodland near the polo field close to Perham Down.

His death was initially being treated as unexplained.

Police have now confirmed that information emerging from the initial post-mortem examination has caused detectives to treat the death as suspicious and launch a murder investigation.

Police cordon remains in place

A cordon is currently in place while detectives carry out further enquiries, and residents have been told to expect an increased police presence in the area.

The man’s next of kin have been informed of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said:

“Our investigation is in its early stages, and we are working at pace to establish the circumstances of this man’s death.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our priority is to establish exactly what has happened and, to that end, I am urging any members of the public who might have information to come forward.”

Appeal for people who were near polo field

Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was around the polo field and surrounding woodland between 9am and 6pm on Thursday, 24 September.

DCI Walker added:

“We understand the concern that this will cause in the local community and I would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to speak directly to our officers and staff in and around the local area.

“It is critical that we hear from anyone who may have been in the area of the polo field and surrounding woodland on Thursday 24th September between 9am and 6pm who may have noticed something out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information that could assist the murder investigation is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains at an early stage and police have not released the identity of the man.