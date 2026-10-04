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MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at Norfolk home

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at Norfolk home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to an address in Fern Hill, Dersingham, shortly after 2.20am on Sunday, October 4.

Norfolk Police said officers attended after being contacted by the ambulance service and found the woman dead inside the property.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre, where he remained in custody for questioning.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“I’d ask anyone who believes they may have information that could help our investigation to please share this with us.”

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday.

Police have not released the identity of the woman or further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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