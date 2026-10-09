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SERIAL RAPIST Registered sex offender convicted of raping woman in Catford as police appeal for further victims

Registered sex offender convicted of raping woman in Catford as police appeal for further victims

 

A registered sex offender has been convicted of raping and robbing a woman as she walked to work in south-east London, prompting Metropolitan Police detectives to appeal for other potential victims to come forward.

Melbourne Thompson, 41, of Hengist Road, Eltham, was found guilty of rape and robbery following a trial at the Old Bailey on Friday, 9 October 2026.

Thompson, who had a previous conviction for a sexual offence dating back to 2005, was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at the same court on Friday, 4 December.

Woman attacked while walking to work

The attack took place during the early hours of Sunday, 12 April 2026, as the woman made her way to work in Catford.

Police were alerted at around 6.55am after a bus driver contacted officers to report that a distressed woman had boarded his bus on Brownhill Road and disclosed that she had been robbed.

The woman later told police she had been followed by an unknown man who shouted at her to stop. Despite making clear she did not want to speak to him, the man continued to pursue her.

Thompson punched the woman in the head and threatened that he had a gun.

When she attempted to shout for help, he covered her mouth and dragged her into a side alleyway off Minard Road, where he orally raped her.

Following the assault, he stole her mobile phone from her jacket pocket before leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to a specialist Haven sexual assault referral centre for treatment and support. She continues to receive assistance from specially trained police officers.

CCTV and mobile phone evidence led detectives to offender

Detectives launched an extensive investigation, tracing the woman’s stolen mobile phone to an area approximately 30 minutes’ walk from the scene of the attack and just four minutes from Thompson’s home.

Investigators established that Thompson was already on the sex offenders register, having been convicted in 2005 of indecently assaulting a woman two years earlier.

Police identified similarities between his previous offending and the Catford attack.

A Metropolitan Police officer responsible for monitoring registered sex offenders, who had previously monitored Thompson following his earlier conviction, recognised him from CCTV footage showing him with the victim.

Thompson was arrested on Tuesday, 28 April, and subsequently charged.

He appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was remanded in custody.

Detectives fear there may be further victims

Following Thompson’s arrest, detectives began reviewing whether he could be linked to other sexual assaults.

Although no additional offences have been identified, investigators believe there may be other women who have not yet reported their experiences to police.

Officers are now urging anyone who believes they may have been targeted by Thompson to contact the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Constable Charlie Lockett, who led the investigation, praised the courage of the woman who reported the attack.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to the victim-survivor for reporting this unimaginably distressing incident.

“My team and I are working tirelessly to tackle violence against women and girls through victim-led approaches that ensure survivors are supported by specialist officers throughout investigations.

“Thompson is a dangerous offender who targeted a lone woman as she walked to work early on a Sunday morning. I am pleased that the jury saw through his claim that he was not responsible for this appalling attack.”

DC Lockett stressed that anyone reporting sexual offences would be treated with care and sensitivity.

“The Met remains committed to investigating all reports of rape and serious sexual offences.

“Any victim-survivors who come forward will be treated with dignity, compassion and sensitivity at every step of the way.”

Police urge anyone with information to come forward

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation remains focused on establishing whether Thompson may have committed further offences.

Anyone with information, or who wishes to report an offence involving Thompson, is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by rape or sexual assault can access free, confidential support through the 24-hour Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222, or online at 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk⁠.

Thompson remains in custody and is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 4 December 2026.

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