Ryan Ferguson’s Far-Right Views Linked to Family Background and Racism

Ryan Ferguson, a 25-year-old former Liverpool football hooligan known for his far-right views, recently sparked outrage after a video showing him confronting an Asian couple went viral on social media in the UK. His extreme racist behaviour has drawn condemnation, including from far-right figure Tommy Robinson, who labelled Ferguson a “racist” and a “wrong’un.” The controversy sheds light on Ferguson’s troubled family background and his troubling rise to notoriety.

Far-right Agitator Exposed

Ferguson, who served nine months in prison for racially abusing a Black football player and performing Nazi salutes at anti-immigration protests, has been linked to a complex family history. Social media users uncovered old clips revealing that Ferguson’s father left his mother for a Black woman, with whom he now has children. This has been highlighted as a possible factor influencing Ferguson’s neo-Nazi ideology.

Family Tensions And Racism

Ferguson’s own mixed-race half-sister, born from his father’s second relationship, has created tensions within the family. Despite this, Ferguson has reportedly sided with white supremacist views, even expressing resentment over his sister’s ethnicity. His friends have controversially called for her deportation, deepening the family divide.

Social Media Backlash

The viral video and accompanying revelations sparked widespread discussion on platforms like X, where users debated how Ferguson’s family experiences may have contributed to his extreme beliefs. Many pointed to his use of a sunbed and contradictory behaviour as an example of self-conflict.

Potential For Change

At just 25, Ferguson’s future remains uncertain. Observers suggest that seeking professional help or therapy could be key to addressing his deeply ingrained views. For now, his case continues to highlight ongoing challenges around racism, far-right extremism, and family dynamics in the UK.