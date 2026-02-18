Watch Live
STORM BLAST Storm Pedro Hits UK with Rain and Snow – But Warmer Weather Is Brewing

Published: 3:41 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:41 pm February 18, 2026
Met Office Forecasts First Snowfall of the Year as Autumn Sets In

Storm Pedro Slams Britain

Storm Pedro is set to drench Britain with rain and blanket hills with snow today and tomorrow. The wild weather, named by Meteo France, threatens southern England with yellow rain warnings while Welsh and West Midlands hills brace for snowfall. But don’t despair – a much milder spell is on the horizon by the weekend.

Heavy Rain and Snow Warning

Southern England woke up to steady downpours, with up to 50mm forecast around Dartmoor. Yellow warnings cover a broad swathe from Cornwall to Kent until Thursday morning. Expect 10-20mm widely, but coastal areas could see up to 30mm.

The West Midlands and Wales face a separate yellow snow warning from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday. Northern Ireland is not spared either, with rain, hill snow, and fierce 50-55mph winds disrupting until Wednesday night.

The Met Office cautions that flooding, strong winds, and snow may throw travel into chaos. Flights and trains might get cancelled, and roads could be blocked by stranded vehicles.

Weekend Brings Milder Weather

Sky News meteorologist Dr Chris England explains: “The jet stream is shifting north, opening the door to milder Atlantic air.” Temperatures could hit the low-to-mid teens Celsius by the weekend, a welcome break from the recent chill.

“By the weekend, it will be feeling much, much milder,” said senior Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell. “There will be more wind and rain, but temperatures will rise if we get some sunshine.”

Cold Health Alert and Europe Impact

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold health alert for much of England until Friday evening. The agency warns that vulnerable people face greater risks, and healthcare services will be stretched.

Last winter, cold weather linked to over 2,500 deaths, mostly during a six-day freeze in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Storm Pedro is battering Spain and Portugal next, with snowstorms and gales up to 75mph forecast. Parts of Germany and western France are battling serious flooding after relentless rain, flooding homes and wrecking transport.

 

