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STOLEN CAR Thief jailed after stolen car hits 100mph before crashing off A303

Thief jailed after stolen car hits 100mph before crashing off A303

A 21-year-old man has been jailed after stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed pursuit along the A303 before crashing into a hedgerow.

Ben Marchant, of Landguard Road in Southampton, was arrested following the crash at Barton Stacey.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called on April 21 after a Vauxhall Insignia was reported stolen in Ludgershall.

The vehicle was later spotted travelling eastbound on the A303.

When officers activated their blue lights, Marchant failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised.

Police said the stolen car reached speeds of more than 100mph before Marchant attempted to leave the A303 at the Barton Stacey junction and crashed into a hedgerow on the slip road.

Jailed for 12 months

Marchant was arrested and later charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle and possession of a Class B drug.

He was sentenced last month to 12 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years.

He was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

PC Tom Webster, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “During the pursuit, Marchant drove well in excess of 100mph, putting himself and other road users at risk of injury or worse.

“He was unable to control the vehicle at such speed and as he attempted to leave the A303, he crashed into a hedgerow on the slip road.”

He added that footage of the pursuit was “really quite shocking” and said it was fortunate nobody was seriously injured.

 

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