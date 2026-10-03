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VILLAGE MURDER Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Two men charged with murder after Hayley Marson found dead at Lincolnshire home

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of a 33-year-old woman at a property in Lincolnshire.

Hayley Ann Marson was found dead after police were called to an address in Thames Street, Hogsthorpe, shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police has charged John Scott, 52, of no fixed address, and John Welby, 65, of Thames Street, Hogsthorpe, with her murder.

The pair appeared before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday and were remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.

Family pays tribute to ‘gentle and caring soul’

Hayley’s family described her as a “beautiful daughter, a loving sister, a cherished granddaughter and a wonderful auntie”.

In a tribute, they said: “Hayley was taken from us far too soon, leaving a space in our family that can never truly be filled.

“There are simply no words to describe how much she was loved and how deeply she will be missed every single day.

“Hayley was a gentle and caring soul who would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help those around her.

“Along with her kind heart came a big personality that could never be forgotten. She brought laughter, smiles and so many memories that we will treasure forever.”

The family said they would carry Hayley with them “in our hearts, in our memories and in the stories we share” and asked for privacy while they grieve.

Major crime investigation continues

Detective Inspector Melissa Rooke, of Lincolnshire Police’s Major Crime Unit, said detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hayley’s death.

She said: “We are working at pace to provide answers to Hayley’s family, and our thoughts remain very much with them at this tragic time.

“Multiple lines of enquiry are ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death.”

Police believe the incident was isolated and have said there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is being urged to contact Lincolnshire Police.

John Scott and John Welby have been charged with murder. Criminal proceedings are active and they are entitled to a fair trial.

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