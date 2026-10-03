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GRAVE CONCERNS Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

Urgent search for heavily pregnant woman missing in Leicester

Police have launched an urgent search for a heavily pregnant woman who has gone missing in Leicester.

Charlie Ryan, 31, was reported missing on Friday morning and was last seen in the Groby Road area, close to the Glenfrith Way and New Parks Way roundabout.

Leicestershire Police said both officers and Charlie’s family are “extremely concerned” for her welfare as enquiries continue to locate her.

Police believe Charlie may be in Northfields

Charlie is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, with bright blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jumper, black leggings and black shoes.

Police have stressed that Charlie is heavily pregnant.

Enquiries carried out since her disappearance indicate she may be in the Northfields area of Leicester.

Officers are urging anyone who sees Charlie or knows where she is to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information should call 999, quoting incident 159 of October 2.

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