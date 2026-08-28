Woman brought to safety after emergency response on Rochester Bridge

A woman was brought to safety following a late-night emergency response on Rochester Bridge.

Members of the public reported seeing a person in a concerning position on the bridge at around 11.30pm on August 27, prompting calls to emergency services.

Police and other emergency responders attended, and part of the bridge was closed while the incident was dealt with.

A woman who stopped at the scene is understood to have spoken with the person while help was on the way.

Later updates shared by people in the local community said the woman was brought to safety and left the scene with the ambulance service.

One commenter said her daughter was the woman who had stopped to help and had remained with her until emergency services arrived.

There were also reports of a helicopter in the area, although its involvement has not been officially confirmed.

No further details about the woman or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

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