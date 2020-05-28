Royal Mail Key worker crushed to death in fatal A2 collision

A Royal mail worker has lost his life following a fatal collision in the early hours of Thursday morning on a major Kent road whilst on route to the Dartford mail centre in Kent.

The driver of the Royal mail rigid lorry was crushed in his cab after the vehicle he was driving ploughed into the back of an HGV that has attempted to break to avoid hitting a red coloured Citroen.

Despite efforts of Flying doctor from the Kent and Sussex air ambulance the man in his 30’ was declared dead at the scene.

The coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Darenth has remained nearly 10 hours following a collision for specialists to carry out investigation work.

Kent Police was called at around 4.20am on Thursday 28 May 2020 following the incident involving an articulated lorry and a lorry an a car.

The carriageway is closed at the junction for Dartford Heath and officers along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the incident