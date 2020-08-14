Paedophile James Jewell jailed for life

A child sex offender who encouraged two women to abuse children has been handed a life sentence.

James Jewell, 36, of Brymer Road, Puddletown, Dorchester, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 13 August 2020.

Jewell was sentenced after admitting six counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, aiding and abetting the sexual assault of a child and aiding and abetting an offender to engage in sexual activity with a child.

He was also sentenced for three counts of making indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing indecent images of a child.

The charges related to offences which occurred in Greenhithe and Tunbridge Wells between November 2017 and July 2018 where Jewell encouraged two women he met online to carry out sexual abuse of children.

Kirsty Kimber, 26, of York Road, Tunbridge Wells, was jailed for more than nine years in February after pleading guilty to six counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of taking indecent photographs of a child and three counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child.

Concerns were raised on 20 July 2018 after videos were found by a friend on a mobile phone of her abusing a child. She was also found to have shared these videos via an instant messaging app with Jewell.

A second woman from Greenhithe was handed a 14-month sentence, suspended for 18 months in July 2019 after pleading guilty to seven child sex offences.

Both women were also handed Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.

Following an investigation Jewell was arrested on 22 August 2018 and charged with the offences on 12 February 2020. As part of the life sentence he must serve a minimum of six years and eight months before being considered for parole.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Karl Brett said: ‘Jewell is a dangerous man who coerced these women to carry out this abuse for his own gratification. He managed to convince them to engage in these heinous crimes which were committed against young children and the trauma caused to these children cannot be underestimated’.

‘I would encourage anyone with concerns of a similar nature to contact Kent Police so officers can investigate and safeguard children if required.’