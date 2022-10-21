Teams of specialist officers were deployed to the north of the county to target criminals travelling across the border from Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Neighbourhood and Operation Reacher officers were joined by the force’s off-road and drones team, a dog officer and multiple pursuit vehicles as they patrolled country lanes and farmland in the area.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being pulled over in Blyth Road, Oldcotes, at around 10pm yesterday (20 October).

Another car was stopped shortly afterwards in nearby Lamb Lane after it was found to have no insurance.

A lock-picking kit, bolt croppers and an electronic device used to bypass vehicle security were among various items found inside.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, possession of Class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

In total, seven vehicles were taken off the road for a variety of offences.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We are working hard with our partners to tackle rural crime and to prevent the type of acquisitive offences that cause so much upset in our rural communities.

“I am aware that in the past residents in these areas have felt somewhat isolated, but I want them to know that we are listening, and we are responding to their concerns.

“We know that a considerable number of burglaries and theft offences in these areas are carried out by criminals travelling across the border from other police force areas.

“This regular operation is about catching those people off-guard with a large, unexpected and overwhelming police presence when and where they least expect it.

“So, in addition to the individual offences this operation disrupts, it should also send out a very powerful message to other roaming criminals who wrongly believe that our rural communities are a soft touch.

“They most certainly are not and there is now an ever-increasing likelihood that those who prey on our rural communities will come face-to-face with a police officer.”