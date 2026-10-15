19 injured after minibus and freight train collide at Channel Tunnel terminal in France

Nineteen people have been injured after a minibus and freight train collided on the French side of the Channel Tunnel.

French authorities said the incident happened on Thursday evening at the Eurotunnel site near Fréthun in Pas-de-Calais, close to the entrance to the Channel Tunnel.

The vehicle involved was reported to be carrying lorry drivers travelling through the tunnel, with 19 people, including the driver, injured. Authorities said none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

French reports said several people suffered serious injuries, with emergency services deploying firefighters, medical teams and a helicopter to the scene.

Early reports indicated the minibus overturned or ended up on the railway before being struck by a freight train. The precise circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

The incident caused disruption to Channel Tunnel services on Thursday evening, including freight traffic and some Eurostar services.

French authorities were due to provide further details at a press briefing later in the evening.