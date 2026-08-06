Man, 70, charged with attempted murder following serious incident in Highworth

A 70-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious incident at a property in Highworth, Wiltshire. Gary Rogers, of Downs View, Highworth, was arrested after emergency services were called to his home on Tuesday 4 August. A 69-year-old woman sustained serious injuries during the incident. Wiltshire Police said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, and she remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Court appearance

Rogers has been charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody. He is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 August.

Police investigation

Wiltshire Police confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing. No further details about the circumstances leading up to the alleged attack have been released at this stage.