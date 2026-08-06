Man extradited from Latvia charged over fatal hit-and-run death of 12-year-old Keaton Slater

A man has been charged over the death of 12-year-old Keaton Slater after being extradited from Latvia to face prosecution in the UK.

Keaton was killed following a fatal hit-and-run collision on Radford Road, Coventry, in June 2024, prompting a lengthy international investigation by West Midlands Police.

Suspect extradited from Latvia

West Midlands Police said Dolars Aleksanders, 23, was arrested in Latvia last month. Working alongside the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the National Crime Agency (NCA), officers secured his extradition to the UK. Aleksanders arrived at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday before being transported to a custody facility in the West Midlands.

Charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Police have now charged Aleksanders with causing death by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Family kept informed

West Midlands Police confirmed that Keaton’s family have been informed of the latest developments and continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The force also thanked the boy’s parents for their patience and support throughout the investigation. The case will now proceed through the courts. As criminal proceedings are now active, Dolars Aleksanders is entitled to a fair trial.