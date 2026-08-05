Teenager arrested after reported knife incident and alleged serious assault in Exeter

A teenager has been arrested after police responded to reports of a man carrying a knife and claiming to have seriously assaulted someone in Exeter. Devon & Cornwall Police said officers were called at around 5.35pm on Wednesday 5 August following reports of a male running along Church Street while allegedly carrying a knife. According to police, the suspect was also said to have claimed he had seriously assaulted another person.

Teenager arrested

A 17-year-old boy from Topsham has been arrested on suspicion of:

Wounding with intent

Possessing a bladed article in a public place

Theft

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Investigation ongoing

Devon & Cornwall Police said officers are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The force is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward. A spokesperson said:

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Appeal for witnesses

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation, to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260207640. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or through its website.