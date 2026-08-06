Police release CCTV image after 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted on train to Gatwick Airport

British Transport Police have launched an urgent appeal after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on board a train travelling towards Gatwick Airport. The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Wednesday 5 August, as the teenager was travelling on a service bound for London Victoria. Police said the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during the journey before the suspect left the train at Gatwick Airport railway station.

CCTV image released

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that could assist their investigation. Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the man to come forward as soon as possible. Detective Inspector Ciaran May said:

“We’re launching an urgent appeal following a very serious incident on board a train this afternoon.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the photo to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Appeal for information

British Transport Police are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation, to contact officers immediately. Information can be reported to British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the relevant incident reference. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police have stressed that enquiries remain ongoing as they work to identify the man and establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.