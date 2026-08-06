Crews tackle major commercial fire in Salford as road remains closed

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a commercial unit in Salford, with a key road closed while emergency services work to bring the fire under control. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Marc Darcy suit shop, off Bury New Road, at around 1.40am on Thursday 6 August.

Multiple fire crews at scene

Fire engines from Moss Side, Manchester Central, Salford, Broughton, Philips Park and Blackley were all mobilised to the incident. Crews remain at the scene battling the fire, which has engulfed the commercial premises. The cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

Road closed

A major section of Bury New Road remains closed while firefighters continue operations and make the area safe. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning.

Incident ongoing

Emergency services remain at the scene and further updates are expected as the incident develops. There have been no reports of any injuries at this stage. Investigations into the cause of the fire will begin once the blaze has been extinguished.