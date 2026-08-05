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TEALEAF Burglar caught after DNA on tea towel used as disguise links him to stadium break-in

Burglar caught after DNA on tea towel used as disguise links him to stadium break-in

A burglar who used a tea towel to conceal his identity during a break-in was caught after DNA recovered from the discarded cloth linked him to the crime. Jamie Harris, 37, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, was jailed after breaking into Mansfield Town FC’s One Call Stadium and stealing thousands of pounds worth of property.

Stadium burglary

Harris targeted the stadium on the evening of 4 May, stealing alcohol, till printers, a computer and three charity collection tins. Knowing the venue was covered by CCTV, Harris wore rubber gloves and covered his face with a distinctive gingham tea towel in an attempt to avoid being identified.

CCTV and forensic evidence

Despite his efforts, investigators were able to track Harris’s movements using council CCTV cameras after the burglary. The footage showed him later throwing the tea towel from a railway bridge. Officers recovered the item and forensic examination found Harris’s saliva on the fabric, providing crucial DNA evidence linking him directly to the offence. Detectives also identified Harris through a distinctive Iron Maiden cap, which he had previously been seen wearing during an unrelated shop theft.

Guilty plea

Harris later pleaded guilty to:

  • Burglary
  • Two counts of theft from a motor vehicle
  • Vehicle interference
  • Possession of heroin

Appearing before nottingham/" title="Nottingham" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 22 July, the 37-year-old was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Police praise forensic work

PC Simon Ford said Harris had gone to considerable lengths to disguise himself but was ultimately brought to justice through a combination of CCTV enquiries and forensic evidence. He said Harris’s attempts to conceal his identity were undone by the DNA recovered from the tea towel he discarded after the burglary, highlighting the important role modern forensic techniques continue to play in solving crimes.

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