Residents in Devizes have expressed growing concern after the town’s historic 300-year-old pond dried up amid one of the hottest and driest summers on record. The Crammer, a well-known landmark at the heart of the Wiltshire market town and famous for its links to the legendary Moonrakers, has been reduced to little more than a large puddle following weeks of exceptionally dry weather. Locals say the water level is now at its lowest since the infamous 1976 drought.

“Very sad” to see historic pond dry up

Sally Noseda, who runs the Friends of the Crammer Facebook page, described the scene as heartbreaking. “It’s very sad to see it looking like this and not quite knowing what can be done,” she said. “I don’t think there will be any fish in there now. It’s virtually just a big puddle.” She described the Crammer as “the heart of the town”, adding that residents have a deep affection for the historic pond and the mythology surrounding it.

Home of the Moonrakers legend

According to local folklore, the Crammer is where 16th-century smugglers hid contraband beneath the water before pretending to rake out a wheel of cheese reflected by the moon—earning Devizes residents the nickname Moonrakers. The landmark has remained one of the town’s best-known features ever since.

No natural water source

Unlike many ponds, the Crammer has no natural spring or stream feeding it and relies entirely on rainfall to maintain its water level. Town councillor Iain Wallis said the only immediate solution would be to add water artificially but questioned whether that would be appropriate during an ongoing drought. “There is no solution other than to put water into it,” he said. “It is something we need to address as a town because the likelihood is that summers are going to get hotter. “The town needs to decide what it wants to see and what it wants to do, and that will ultimately have a cost to it.” He added that although the pond had dried up before, it had always recovered once wetter weather returned.

Wildlife concerns

Residents fear the prolonged dry conditions could have serious consequences for wildlife living in and around the pond. Margaret Outlaw said the water level appeared to be falling faster than in previous years. “It’s always got to be natural rain that goes into it… I think it’s getting lower quicker this time.” Another resident, Carol Kelly, said: “It’s sad for the birds… now is the time to clear out all the rubbish.” Ms Noseda added that local fire crews had previously helped replenish the pond but were now heavily committed responding to wildfire incidents across the county.

Driest July on record

The concerns come after the Met Office confirmed July 2026 was the driest July since records began, with much of the UK also experiencing its second warmest July on record, while Wales recorded its warmest July ever. With hotter, drier summers becoming increasingly common, residents and local leaders say long-term solutions may now be needed to preserve one of Devizes’ most treasured landmarks for future generations.